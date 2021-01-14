Dover AFB COVID-19 Vax Facts

In order to combat the COVID-19 disease, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, with other vaccine trials pending. Capt. (Dr.) Andrew Kung, 436th Medical Group, explains the known and potential benefits of the vaccines as well as the known and potential risks. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt Laura Beckley)
Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 12:31
|Briefings
|780533
|210114-F-US651-9001
|DOD_108140254
|00:04:35
Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|1
|1
