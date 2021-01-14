Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB COVID-19 Vax Facts

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Laura Beckley 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In order to combat the COVID-19 disease, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, with other vaccine trials pending. Capt. (Dr.) Andrew Kung, 436th Medical Group, explains the known and potential benefits of the vaccines as well as the known and potential risks. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt Laura Beckley)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 12:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780533
    VIRIN: 210114-F-US651-9001
    Filename: DOD_108140254
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Vaccine
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Medical Group
    COVID-19
    Moderna
    Vax Facts

