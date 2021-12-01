U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, perform security duties Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780528
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-MQ826-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140201
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Virginia Guard Soldiers, Airmen standing guard in D.C., by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
