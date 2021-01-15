Joint Base Charleston C-17 4 millionth hour

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-17 Globemaster III taxis down the flight line in preparation for launch, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021. The 437th Air Wing is commemorating the four millionth worldwide flight hour milestone in the C-17 Globemaster III on behalf of all units that operate the aircraft.