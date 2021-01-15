Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston C-17 4 millionth hour

    CHARLESTON AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III taxis down the flight line in preparation for launch, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021. The 437th Air Wing is commemorating the four millionth worldwide flight hour milestone in the C-17 Globemaster III on behalf of all units that operate the aircraft.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 11:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780526
    VIRIN: 210115-F-TO512-460
    Filename: DOD_108140107
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CHARLESTON AFB, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston C-17 4 millionth hour, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    AMC

