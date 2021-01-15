Over 120 Soldiers from the Puerto Rico National Guard depart for Washinton D.C.
to join in the security efforts for the 2021 presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780525
|VIRIN:
|210115-D-UP252-635
|Filename:
|DOD_108140069
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, PRNG Departs for D.C>, by Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
