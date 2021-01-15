Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG Departs for D.C>

    PUERTO RICO

    01.15.2021

    Video by Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Over 120 Soldiers from the Puerto Rico National Guard depart for Washinton D.C.
    to join in the security efforts for the 2021 presidential inauguration.

