Sensor operator saves lives during California wildfires

A U.S. Air Force sensor operator assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th shares his story about providing support to firefighters and rescue crews during the historic wildfires in California during the summer of 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zach Tateman)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780524
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-AW513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140037
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
