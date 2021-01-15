Sensor operator saves lives during California wildfires

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780524" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force sensor operator assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th shares his story about providing support to firefighters and rescue crews during the historic wildfires in California during the summer of 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zach Tateman)