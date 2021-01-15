Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sensor operator saves lives during California wildfires

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Tateman 

    178th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force sensor operator assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th shares his story about providing support to firefighters and rescue crews during the historic wildfires in California during the summer of 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zach Tateman)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780524
    VIRIN: 210115-F-AW513-1001
    Filename: DOD_108140037
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 

    This work, Sensor operator saves lives during California wildfires, by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MQ-9
    California Wildfires
    Sensor Operator

