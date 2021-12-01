U.S. and Canadian personnel conducted a pig suturing class at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 09:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780519
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-PT335-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108139996
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Canadian Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Personnel Conduct Suturing Class, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT