    U.S. and Canadian Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Personnel Conduct Suturing Class

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    01.12.2021

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. and Canadian personnel conducted a pig suturing class at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 09:02
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Canadian Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine Personnel Conduct Suturing Class, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross

