Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Florida National Guard Mobilization to Washington, D.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Guardsmen are preparing to go to our nation’s capital for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780517
    VIRIN: 210115-F-ZH301-622
    Filename: DOD_108139983
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Mobilization to Washington, D.C., by SSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    FLNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT