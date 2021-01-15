Florida Guardsmen are preparing to go to our nation’s capital for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 09:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780517
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-ZH301-622
|Filename:
|DOD_108139983
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Florida National Guard Mobilization to Washington, D.C., by SSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT