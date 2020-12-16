Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On The Frontlines Against COVID: Microbiologist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Nina Gruhn is a senior microbiologist in the Biological Analysis Division at Public Health Command Europe. She setup testing procedures and trained personnel for PHCE's COVID-19 surveillance mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780515
    VIRIN: 201216-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108139974
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On The Frontlines Against COVID: Microbiologist, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    Public Health Command Europe

    coronavirus

    COVID-19

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    Public Health Command Europe
    coronavirus
    Surveillance testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT