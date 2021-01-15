Capt. Dianna Wolfson has officially taken the helm as the 110th commander of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and the first female leader in its 253-year history. In this video, Capt. Wolfson makes her first address to the workforce, sharing her excitement and vision for the future at America’s Shipyard. She is joined by the new Code 2300 Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager Jeremy Largey.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 07:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780513
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-OE098-587
|Filename:
|DOD_108139919
|Length:
|00:09:57
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Welcome Aboard Capt. Dianna Wolfson, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT