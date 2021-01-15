Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard Capt. Dianna Wolfson

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Capt. Dianna Wolfson has officially taken the helm as the 110th commander of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and the first female leader in its 253-year history. In this video, Capt. Wolfson makes her first address to the workforce, sharing her excitement and vision for the future at America’s Shipyard. She is joined by the new Code 2300 Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager Jeremy Largey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 07:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780513
    VIRIN: 210115-N-OE098-587
    Filename: DOD_108139919
    Length: 00:09:57
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard Capt. Dianna Wolfson, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

  •   Register/Login to Download

