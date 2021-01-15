Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rifle Squad Competition: table 1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines attached to 4th Marine Regiment conduct Table 1 during the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 15, 2021. The week-long competition was held to test jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 04:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780508
    VIRIN: 210115-M-ME993-645
    Filename: DOD_108139860
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rifle Squad Competition: table 1, by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th marine regiment
    weapons handling
    marksmanship
    Table 1
    rifle squad competition

