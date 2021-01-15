U.S. Marines attached to 4th Marine Regiment conduct Table 1 during the 3d Marine Division Squad Competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 15, 2021. The week-long competition was held to test jungle survival skills, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 04:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780508
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-ME993-645
|Filename:
|DOD_108139860
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rifle Squad Competition: table 1, by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS
