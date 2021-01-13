Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63d Readiness Division Commanding General's 2021 MLK Day Message

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.- Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63d Readiness Division reminds us to embrace the diversity in the Army Reserve, treat every individual with dignity and respect and to commemorate this day by participating in in community service activities, as we observe the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18, 2021.

    MLK Day is observed every year, on the third Monday in January, as a federal holiday in the United States, and has been since Jan. 20, 1986, to honor the life and work of the civil rights leader.

    TAGS

    MLK Day
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    63d Readiness Division

