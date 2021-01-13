63d Readiness Division Commanding General's 2021 MLK Day Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780495" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.- Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63d Readiness Division reminds us to embrace the diversity in the Army Reserve, treat every individual with dignity and respect and to commemorate this day by participating in in community service activities, as we observe the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18, 2021.



MLK Day is observed every year, on the third Monday in January, as a federal holiday in the United States, and has been since Jan. 20, 1986, to honor the life and work of the civil rights leader.