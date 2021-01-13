MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.- Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Alberto Rosende, commanding general, 63d Readiness Division reminds us to embrace the diversity in the Army Reserve, treat every individual with dignity and respect and to commemorate this day by participating in in community service activities, as we observe the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18, 2021.
MLK Day is observed every year, on the third Monday in January, as a federal holiday in the United States, and has been since Jan. 20, 1986, to honor the life and work of the civil rights leader.
This work, 63d Readiness Division Commanding General's 2021 MLK Day Message, by SFC Matthew Chlosta
