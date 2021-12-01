Airmen from the 18th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate the capability and effeciancy of the military working dogs, Jan. 12, 2021, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Military working dogs provide assistance with finding narcotics and explosives.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 20:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780492
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-PU391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108139525
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18 SFS Working Dogs, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT