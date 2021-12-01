Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18 SFS Working Dogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate the capability and effeciancy of the military working dogs, Jan. 12, 2021, on Kadena Air Base, Japan. Military working dogs provide assistance with finding narcotics and explosives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 20:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780492
    VIRIN: 210114-F-PU391-1001
    Filename: DOD_108139525
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 SFS Working Dogs, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SecurityForces #dogs #militarydogs #security #Kadena #TeamKadena #K9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT