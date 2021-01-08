DoD News in 2: January 8, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Ni2, U.S. Army soldiers partner with U.S. Marines for Operation Wardog Kila in Hawaii, Congress passes an Appropriations Act that changes the tax collection period for deferred 2020 Social Security taxes to Jan. 4, 2021- Dec. 31, 2021, and the Hawaii National Guard transports and distributes the Covid-19 vaccine to Guardsmen supporting the pandemic response in Oahu, Maui, and Kauai.