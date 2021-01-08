Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD News in 2: January 8, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Ni2, U.S. Army soldiers partner with U.S. Marines for Operation Wardog Kila in Hawaii, Congress passes an Appropriations Act that changes the tax collection period for deferred 2020 Social Security taxes to Jan. 4, 2021- Dec. 31, 2021, and the Hawaii National Guard transports and distributes the Covid-19 vaccine to Guardsmen supporting the pandemic response in Oahu, Maui, and Kauai.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 20:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780489
    VIRIN: 210107-F-XW241-081
    Filename: DOD_108139494
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: January 8, 2021, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Joint Operations
    Social Security
    INDOPACOM
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT