Voices of Landing Support

3d Landing Support Battalion (LSB), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), supports III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) for ship to shore movements during amphibious operations as well as subsequent operations ashore. Re-activated November 2,2020, 3d LSB stands ready to serve as III MEF's main effort for landing support, aggressively finding solutions to support low-signature forward presence across the future battlefield. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)