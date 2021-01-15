3d Landing Support Battalion (LSB), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), supports III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) for ship to shore movements during amphibious operations as well as subsequent operations ashore. Re-activated November 2,2020, 3d LSB stands ready to serve as III MEF's main effort for landing support, aggressively finding solutions to support low-signature forward presence across the future battlefield. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 22:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780487
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-NP552-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108139481
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Voices of Landing Support, by LCpl David Esparza, LCpl Alpha Hernandez and LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
