Voices of Landing Support

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Esparza, Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez and Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    3d Landing Support Battalion (LSB), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), supports III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) for ship to shore movements during amphibious operations as well as subsequent operations ashore. Re-activated November 2,2020, 3d LSB stands ready to serve as III MEF's main effort for landing support, aggressively finding solutions to support low-signature forward presence across the future battlefield. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780487
    VIRIN: 210115-M-NP552-0001
    Filename: DOD_108139481
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USMC
    III MEF
    3D MLG
    Landing Support Battalion
    LSB
    3d Marine Expeditionary Force

