Why did you choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Coast Guard Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area, Command Master Chief Heath Jones, and Coast Guard servicemembers discuss why they chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at Base Alameda in Alameda, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021. The Coast Guard is working with the Department of Defense on a coordinated COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan which prioritizes its personnel to receive the vaccine based on CDC guidance and on the DoD COVID Task Force’s assessment of unique mission requirements. U.S. Coast Guard video.