    Why did you choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, commander Pacific Area, Command Master Chief Heath Jones, and Coast Guard servicemembers discuss why they chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at Base Alameda in Alameda, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021. The Coast Guard is working with the Department of Defense on a coordinated COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan which prioritizes its personnel to receive the vaccine based on CDC guidance and on the DoD COVID Task Force’s assessment of unique mission requirements. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780486
    VIRIN: 210111-G-DX668-1001
    Filename: DOD_108139480
    Length: 00:03:15
    ALAMEDA, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why did you choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    vaccine
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Area
    Base Alameda
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

