    Dear Valley View

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Spencer Scott, the sergeant major of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Eagle River, Alaska, addresses a class from Valley View Elementary School in Roy, Utah, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Dear Valley View is a series of video responses from the Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU to a 6th grade class curious about life in the military. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 23:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780485
    VIRIN: 210114-M-M0331-1090
    Filename: DOD_108139479
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: EAGLE RIVER, AK, US
    Hometown: ROY, UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dear Valley View, by Sgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    DearValleyView
    letterresponse

