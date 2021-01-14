video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Col. Michael Nakonieczny, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Buena Park, California, addresses a class from Valley View Elementary School in Roy, Utah, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Dear Valley View is a series of video responses from the Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU to a 6th grade class curious about life in the military. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)