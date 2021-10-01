Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alabama National Guard Receives and Administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Alabama Army and Air National Guard recieve and administer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 18:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780481
    VIRIN: 210110-A-RX711-956
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108139419
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Receives and Administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    COVID-19
    Covid
    Moderna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT