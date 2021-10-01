Members of the Alabama Army and Air National Guard recieve and administer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 18:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780481
|VIRIN:
|210110-A-RX711-956
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108139419
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Receives and Administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT