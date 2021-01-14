U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Han, a food service specialist with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Los Angeles, California, answers a letter from Valley View Elementary School in Roy, Utah, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Dear Valley View is a series of video responses from the Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU to a 6th grade class curious about life in the military. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 18:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780470
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-M0331-1072
|Filename:
|DOD_108139381
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ROY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dear Valley View, by Sgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT