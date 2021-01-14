Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Talk Defense Industrial Base at Hudson Institute Virtual Panel

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; and Jeb Nadaner, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy, join a virtual Hudson Institute panel discussion on the defense industrial base, Jan. 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 17:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780468
    Filename: DOD_108139330
    Length: 00:47:43
    Location: US

