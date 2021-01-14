DOD Leaders Talk Defense Industrial Base at Hudson Institute Virtual Panel

Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; and Jeb Nadaner, deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy, join a virtual Hudson Institute panel discussion on the defense industrial base, Jan. 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 17:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:47:43
|Location:
|US
