    Dear Valley View

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Kenyatta Ealey, a logistics chief with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of San Diego, California, answers a letter from Valley View Elementary School in Roy, Utah, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Dear Valley View is a series of video responses from the Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU to a 6th grade class curious about life in the military. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 18:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780466
    VIRIN: 210114-M-M0331-1057
    Filename: DOD_108139327
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ROY, UT, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dear Valley View, by Sgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    DearValleyView
    letterresponse

