    C-130 Hercules transporting 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support Jan. 14, 2021 (B-Roll)

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig and Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, transports equipment and Airmen with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support from Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. The Airmen were part of the up to 15,000 National Guardsmen authorized by the Department of Defense to assist civilian authorities in operations supporting the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan & Senior Airman Paul Helmig)

    00:00 - Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, load presidential inauguration support equipment onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021.

    01:43 - Security forces specialists with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron prepare to depart Peoria, Ill., for Washington D.C. to provide presidential inauguration support to civilian authorities.

    02:37 - U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Moushon, a security forces specialist with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, gives an interview to Illinois news outlets before departing on a C-130 Hercules for Washington D.C.

    02:58 - U.S. Air Force Airman Bridget Wood, a security forces specialist with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, gives an interview to Illinois news outlets before departing on a C-130 Hercules for Washington D.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780450
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-F3935-1001
    Filename: DOD_108139013
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Hercules transporting 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support Jan. 14, 2021 (B-Roll), by SrA Paul Helmig and SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    presidential inauguration
    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    182nd Security Forces Squadron

