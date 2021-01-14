Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    179th Airlift Wing Medical Group Administers COVID-19 Vaccinations (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson  

    179th Airlift Wing

    The 179th Airlift Wing Medical Group began administering COVID-19 doses to Airmen of the 179th Airlift Wing and 200th Red Horse Squadron of the Ohio Air National Guard identified as first responders, mission essential and select medical personnel. (Ohio Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780445
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-AG489-009
    Filename: DOD_108138946
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 179th Airlift Wing Medical Group Administers COVID-19 Vaccinations (B-Roll), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Vaccine
    Ohio
    COVID-19
    MHSVaccine
    Moderna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT