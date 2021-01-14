Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Testimony-MSgt Shannon Cassinelli

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Ambassador, Master Sgt. Shannon Cassinelli, spoke about her struggles and how the program helped out. Her testimony was part of the 1st Virtual Open House hosted by AFW2.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 15:09
    Category: Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Ambassador
    Outreach
    Ambassador Program
    Shannon Cassinelli

