Ambassador Testimony-MSgt Shannon Cassinelli

Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Ambassador, Master Sgt. Shannon Cassinelli, spoke about her struggles and how the program helped out. Her testimony was part of the 1st Virtual Open House hosted by AFW2.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 15:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780443
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-OR487-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108138935
|Length:
|00:15:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
