    JTF-CS Military and Civilians Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    Joint Task Force Civil Support service members and DoD civilians were able to take the COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis in order to mitigate risk to military operations and increase mission readiness should the command be called upon to respond to an all-hazard defense support to civil authorities mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780431
    VIRIN: 210111-N-OE749-1000
    Filename: DOD_108138848
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    JTF-CS
    COVID-19

