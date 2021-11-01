JTF-CS Military and Civilians Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Joint Task Force Civil Support service members and DoD civilians were able to take the COVID-19 vaccine on a voluntary basis in order to mitigate risk to military operations and increase mission readiness should the command be called upon to respond to an all-hazard defense support to civil authorities mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780431
|VIRIN:
|210111-N-OE749-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108138848
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
