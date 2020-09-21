The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented the highly prestigious Secretary of Defense Freedom Award to Battlefield Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780427
|VIRIN:
|200921-A-PF119-236
|PIN:
|10
|Filename:
|DOD_108138819
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Battlefield Vegas received highly esteemed ESGR Freedom Award, by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
