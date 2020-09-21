Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battlefield Vegas received highly esteemed ESGR Freedom Award

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented the highly prestigious Secretary of Defense Freedom Award to Battlefield Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    This work, Battlefield Vegas received highly esteemed ESGR Freedom Award, by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nevada
    ESGR
    Nevada Army National Guard

