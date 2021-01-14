Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Micro-Atomizer Contributes to COVID-19 Research

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center developed the micro-atomizer which can produce an aerosol spray on a very small scale for studying aerosolized particles inhaled by humans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780426
    VIRIN: 210114-A-GY757-369
    Filename: DOD_108138818
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Micro-Atomizer Contributes to COVID-19 Research, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Micro-atomizer Contributes to COVID-19 Research

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Development
    Army
    Test
    COVID-19
    DEVCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT