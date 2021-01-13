Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Securing Semipalatinsk - Introduction & Part I: Nuclear Weapons Heritage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The roots of #SecuringSemipalatinsk lie deep inside the Kazakh steppe in a formerly closed city. From 1947-1989 the USSR conducted 456 nuclear tests at STS, leaving behind vulnerable nuclear material and infrastructure #CTR30

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780411
    VIRIN: 210113-D-HT311-558
    Filename: DOD_108138772
    Length: 00:08:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing Semipalatinsk - Introduction & Part I: Nuclear Weapons Heritage, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DTRA
    NNC
    CTR< KZ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT