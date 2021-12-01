Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Jacksonville District is hiring. The Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Andrew Kelly explains why people love working in the Jacksonville District and why you should join our multi-talented team!
    The Jacksonville District is seeking mid-level career engineers! Open positions are available for geotechnical, cost, structural, and site-designer civil engineers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780394
    VIRIN: 210112-A-BO243-1023
    Filename: DOD_108138448
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville is Hiring!, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    Building Strong
    Mark Rankin

