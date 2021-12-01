Jacksonville is Hiring!

The Jacksonville District is hiring. The Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Andrew Kelly explains why people love working in the Jacksonville District and why you should join our multi-talented team!
The Jacksonville District is seeking mid-level career engineers! Open positions are available for geotechnical, cost, structural, and site-designer civil engineers.
