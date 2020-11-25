SK1 Francesca Vercellone is selected as U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May's Company Commander of the Quarter

Congratulations to Petty Officer 1st Class Francesca Vercellone on earning Company Commander of the Quarter!
SK1 Vercellone was selected for her astounding work and superior leadership in the recruit training division.
