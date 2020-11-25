Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SK1 Francesca Vercellone is selected as U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May's Company Commander of the Quarter

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Seaman Josalyn Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Congratulations to Petty Officer 1st Class Francesca Vercellone on earning Company Commander of the Quarter!
    SK1 Vercellone was selected for her astounding work and superior leadership in the recruit training division.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Cape May
    Company Commander
    CC

