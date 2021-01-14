Martin Luther King Day Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today we honor the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who was known for his contributions to the American civil rights movement. He sought to raise public consciousness of racism, end racial discrimination and segregation and achieve his dream of a United States built on equality and acceptance.



Dr. King was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and instrumental in Congress passing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In November of 1983, then President Ronald Reagan signed the bill to recognize the third Monday of January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the first federal MLK holiday was celebrated in 1986.