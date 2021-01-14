Today we honor the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who was known for his contributions to the American civil rights movement. He sought to raise public consciousness of racism, end racial discrimination and segregation and achieve his dream of a United States built on equality and acceptance.
Dr. King was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and instrumental in Congress passing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In November of 1983, then President Ronald Reagan signed the bill to recognize the third Monday of January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the first federal MLK holiday was celebrated in 1986.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 06:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780338
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-YA239-040
|Filename:
|DOD_108137973
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Martin Luther King Day Video, by SSgt Robin Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT