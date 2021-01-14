Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martin Luther King Day Video

    GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robin Strickland 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Today we honor the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who was known for his contributions to the American civil rights movement. He sought to raise public consciousness of racism, end racial discrimination and segregation and achieve his dream of a United States built on equality and acceptance.

    Dr. King was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and instrumental in Congress passing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In November of 1983, then President Ronald Reagan signed the bill to recognize the third Monday of January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the first federal MLK holiday was celebrated in 1986.

