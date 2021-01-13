U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct night airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 06:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780329
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-DO858-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108137942
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Night Airborne Operation 13 Jan 2021 (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
