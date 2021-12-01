JLTV Capabilities (Slow Motion)

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is the latest addition to III Marine Expeditionary Force’s fleet of vehicles, and is a valuable new asset to units across III MEF in the dynamic and evolving Indo-Pacific area of operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 05:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
