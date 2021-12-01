Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JLTV Capabilities (Slow Motion)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is the latest addition to III Marine Expeditionary Force’s fleet of vehicles, and is a valuable new asset to units across III MEF in the dynamic and evolving Indo-Pacific area of operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 05:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780322
    VIRIN: 210112-M-LN574-366
    Filename: DOD_108137908
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JLTV Capabilities (Slow Motion), by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Tactical
    JLTV
    Marines
    Motor t
    Offroad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT