    Meet our MLG | Lance Cpl Malik Pugh, digital wide band technician, and technology enthusiast (BROLL)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Malik Pugh, a digital wide band technician with Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Fairview Heights, Illinois native, explains his craft of building robotics on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 30, 2020. Pugh has been building and modifying his own electronics since his childhood and hopes to use his ideas to make squad integrated reconnaissance drones and educational robots. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 04:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780315
    VIRIN: 201230-M-LN574-629
    Filename: DOD_108137901
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL, US

    TAGS

    drones
    tech
    diy
    com company

