    U.S. Marine receives award from Kin Town, Okinawa Mayor

    KIN TOWN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    III MEF Information Group     

    Hajime Nakama, the Kin Town, Okinawa mayor, presents an award to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John James, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 13, 2021. James performed life saving actions on a local woman who had been bitten by a Habu snake. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 06:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780307
    VIRIN: 210113-M-IP473-1001
    Filename: DOD_108137834
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KIN TOWN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

