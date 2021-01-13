U.S. Marine receives award from Kin Town, Okinawa Mayor

Hajime Nakama, the Kin Town, Okinawa mayor, presents an award to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John James, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan 13, 2021. James performed life saving actions on a local woman who had been bitten by a Habu snake. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)
