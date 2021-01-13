Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 21.1 Final Product Video Package

    CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    A video package of U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program, participating in exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept 16, 2020 - Jan. 4, 2021. This video showcases the survivability and lethality of the battalion while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 23:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780294
    VIRIN: 210114-M-HM068-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108137690
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 21.1 Final Product Video Package, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S.Marines 1stBattalion 2dMarines 3dMarineDivision CampFuji FujiViper21.1

