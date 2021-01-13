A video package of U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program, participating in exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept 16, 2020 - Jan. 4, 2021. This video showcases the survivability and lethality of the battalion while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
|01.13.2021
|01.13.2021 23:22
|Package
|780294
|210114-M-HM068-001
|1
|DOD_108137690
|00:01:38
|CAMP FUJI, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
This work, Fuji Viper 21.1 Final Product Video Package, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
