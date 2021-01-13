Fuji Viper 21.1 Final Product Video Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video package of U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program, participating in exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept 16, 2020 - Jan. 4, 2021. This video showcases the survivability and lethality of the battalion while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)