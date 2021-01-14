Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks purpose

Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Shiroyama Park, Sagamihara, Japan, and shares a story of finding purpose to overcome difficult times like depression, isolation, restriction of movement, and quarantine to name a few in Episode 26 of Chaplain's Neighborhood.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 21:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780293
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108137679
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
