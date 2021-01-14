Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks purpose

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Shiroyama Park, Sagamihara, Japan, and shares a story of finding purpose to overcome difficult times like depression, isolation, restriction of movement, and quarantine to name a few in Episode 26 of Chaplain's Neighborhood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 21:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780293
    VIRIN: 210114-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108137679
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks purpose, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Soldiers Overseas
    Ready and Resilient
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps
    By Valor And Power
    Kill the Virus
    In this together
    Chaplain's Neighborhood
    Travel Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT