Construction workers disassemble a water tower, with support from the 45th Civil Engineering Squadron, at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., January 12, 2021. The water tower is scheduled to be taken down over a five day period. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 07:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780292
|VIRIN:
|210112-X-KD758-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108137633
|Length:
|00:18:26
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Patrick Space Force Base Water Tower Demolition B Roll, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT