Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Patrick Space Force Base Water Tower Demolition B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Joshua Conti 

    45th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Construction workers disassemble a water tower, with support from the 45th Civil Engineering Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., January 12, 2021. The water tower is scheduled to be taken down over a five day period. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 07:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780291
    VIRIN: 210112-X-KD758-1006
    Filename: DOD_108137628
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrick Space Force Base Water Tower Demolition B Roll, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Tower
    45th Space Wing
    Patrick Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT