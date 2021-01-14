CSS-15 Text over Waves

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 14, 2020) A video with waves and text made for Commander, Submarine Squadron 15's (CSS-15) facebook page. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780273
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-VR594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108137412
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
