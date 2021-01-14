Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSS-15 Text over Waves

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 14, 2020) A video with waves and text made for Commander, Submarine Squadron 15's (CSS-15) facebook page. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780273
    VIRIN: 210114-N-VR594-1001
    Filename: DOD_108137412
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSS-15 Text over Waves, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

