Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hawaii and Alaska Air Guard Collabs in H20 Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPH-H, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs

    Loadmasters from the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron receive training Jan. 12, 2020, to secure and deploy a Rigged Alternate Method Boat at Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii. The RAMB was secured to be released into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oahu. Pararescue jumpers from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing will deploy the RAMB to fulfill training requirements otherwise not available during this time of the year at their home base due to inclement weather conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780265
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-RV808-001
    Filename: DOD_108137301
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: JBPH-H, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii and Alaska Air Guard Collabs in H20 Exercise, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIANG
    204th
    pueo
    hawaiiairguard
    RAMB
    Alaskaairguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT