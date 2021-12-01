Hawaii and Alaska Air Guard Collabs in H20 Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Loadmasters from the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 204th Airlift Squadron receive training Jan. 12, 2020, to secure and deploy a Rigged Alternate Method Boat at Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii. The RAMB was secured to be released into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oahu. Pararescue jumpers from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing will deploy the RAMB to fulfill training requirements otherwise not available during this time of the year at their home base due to inclement weather conditions.