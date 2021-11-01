Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Conversation About COVID, Episode 17

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander COL Patrick McFall, CSM Herbert Gill, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Acting Deputy Garrison Manager Ron Rodriguez, and YPG Health Clinic OIC MAJ Jennifer Fiandt in the 17th episode of "A Conversation About Covid," YPG's answer session to questions from the workforce and residents regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts and other hot topics. Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Conversation About COVID, Episode 17, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

