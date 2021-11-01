U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander COL Patrick McFall, CSM Herbert Gill, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Acting Deputy Garrison Manager Ron Rodriguez, and YPG Health Clinic OIC MAJ Jennifer Fiandt in the 17th episode of "A Conversation About Covid," YPG's answer session to questions from the workforce and residents regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts and other hot topics. Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 18:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780259
|Filename:
|DOD_108137145
|Length:
|00:19:58
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Conversation About COVID, Episode 17, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
