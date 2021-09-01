Secretary of the Army Visits DC Armory

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780256" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy met with District of Columbia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard continues to support the local community and is a proud, proven, and prepared to assist local and federal partners in the District of Columbia. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)