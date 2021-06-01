Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year's Resolutions

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    What are your New Year's resolutions? If you need help getting started, staying on track, or seeing where you are, Fort Sill has experts to help you accomplish your goals. Contact the R2 Performance Center at 580-442-6054 to build mental resilience and coping with current stressors. And contact the Army Wellness Center at 580-442-0680 to ensure your body is performing at maximum capacity.

    Video by Marie Pihulic

    Find them on Facebook @FortSillAWC or @SillR2PC

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780252
    VIRIN: 210106-A-GO806-916
    Filename: DOD_108137033
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year's Resolutions, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    Fort Sill
    physical readiness
    Army Wellness Center
    R2 Performance Center
    Graham Performance Enhancement Center

