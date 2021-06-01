video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What are your New Year's resolutions? If you need help getting started, staying on track, or seeing where you are, Fort Sill has experts to help you accomplish your goals. Contact the R2 Performance Center at 580-442-6054 to build mental resilience and coping with current stressors. And contact the Army Wellness Center at 580-442-0680 to ensure your body is performing at maximum capacity.



Video by Marie Pihulic



Find them on Facebook @FortSillAWC or @SillR2PC