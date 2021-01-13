Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Benning COVID-19 Vaccination Informational

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Charles Gilbert 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Martin Army Community Hospital has received the COVID-19 vaccination. The staff provides background information on the vaccine as well as when they can receive it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780250
    VIRIN: 210113-A-KC746-8770
    Filename: DOD_108137024
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Benning COVID-19 Vaccination Informational, by SGT Charles Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Fort Benning
    Maneuver Center OF Excellence
    MCOE
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT