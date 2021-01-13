Fort Benning COVID-19 Vaccination Informational

Martin Army Community Hospital has received the COVID-19 vaccination. The staff provides background information on the vaccine as well as when they can receive it.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 15:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780250
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-KC746-8770
|Filename:
|DOD_108137024
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
