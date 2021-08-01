Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Secretary of Defense Visits DC National Guard at the Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller met with District of Columbia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who were providing security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington DC to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard continues to support our local community and is a proud, proven, and prepared to assist local and federal partners in the District of Columbia. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780246
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-DH163-2001
    Filename: DOD_108136929
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DC Guard
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller

