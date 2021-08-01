Acting Secretary of Defense Visits DC National Guard at the Capitol

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller met with District of Columbia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen who were providing security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington DC to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard continues to support our local community and is a proud, proven, and prepared to assist local and federal partners in the District of Columbia. (National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros, 715th Public Affairs Detachment)
