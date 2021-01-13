That's Air University - Best Version of Me

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Spenser Lee, an Air University instructor at Squadron Officer School, talks about his experience teaching and how it helped him find the best version of himself.

    To learn more about Developmental Special Duty Assignments visit the Developmental Special Experiences catalog on MyVECTOR. The DSE Catalog is a consolidated list of available opportunities for Department of the Air Force officers, enlisted and civilians that enables members to grow professionally. The catalog is maintained by the Force Development Credentialing Division within Air Education and Training Command. Developmental Special Experiences are learning activities outside the scope of formal training that have been validated as a potential means to obtain specific foundational, occupational, or joint competencies.
     
    Department of the Air Force personnel can access the DSE Catalog through MyVECTOR at https://myvector.us.af.mil/myvector/DevelopmentPlan/Home, or once logged in, select “Development Plan” on the left-hand side menu option and then click on “DSE Catalog” tab. To apply for a DSE, contact the listed point of contact for the specific DSE and follow the application process.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780236
    VIRIN: 200113-F-LO387-001
    Filename: DOD_108136790
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Instructor
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Air University
    AU
    Squadron Officer School

