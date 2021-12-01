Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MING administers COVID vaccinations to the elderly

    HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers with Michigan National Guard's (MING) Task Force Spartan, administer COVID-19 vaccines for the elderly population, Grand Valley Frederik Meijer Campus, Holland, Michigan, Jan. 12, 2021. The state of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) requested support for the COVID-19 vaccine inoculations statewide. The MDHHS and MING have been working together throughout the pandemic and have augmented with local health departments as requested in the delivery of the vaccination to Michiganders. As of Jan 10, the MING has administered more than 12,000 vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780230
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-LI010-1001
    Filename: DOD_108136782
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: HOLLAND, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MING administers COVID vaccinations to the elderly, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    Army
    COVID-19

