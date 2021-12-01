MING administers COVID vaccinations to the elderly

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780230" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with Michigan National Guard's (MING) Task Force Spartan, administer COVID-19 vaccines for the elderly population, Grand Valley Frederik Meijer Campus, Holland, Michigan, Jan. 12, 2021. The state of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) requested support for the COVID-19 vaccine inoculations statewide. The MDHHS and MING have been working together throughout the pandemic and have augmented with local health departments as requested in the delivery of the vaccination to Michiganders. As of Jan 10, the MING has administered more than 12,000 vaccinations. (U.S. Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)