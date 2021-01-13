301 FW Heritage Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    In this video, we highlight the history of the 301st Fighter Wing. From our beginning at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas, our 457th Fighter Squadron (aka the SPADS) has flown some amazing airframes to defend our country. 301 FW Airmen continue to accomplish the wing's mission-to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen-and will continue that mission as the wing was recently selected as the Air Force Reserve Command's first F-35A Lightning II bed-down location and will transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35A.

