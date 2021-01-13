301 FW Heritage Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, we highlight the history of the 301st Fighter Wing. From our beginning at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas, our 457th Fighter Squadron (aka the SPADS) has flown some amazing airframes to defend our country. 301 FW Airmen continue to accomplish the wing's mission-to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen-and will continue that mission as the wing was recently selected as the Air Force Reserve Command's first F-35A Lightning II bed-down location and will transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35A.