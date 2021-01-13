301 FW Heritage Video

In this video, we highlight the history of the 301st Fighter Wing. From our beginning at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas, our 457th Fighter Squadron (aka the SPADS) has flown some amazing airframes to defend our country. 301 FW Airmen continue to accomplish the wing's mission-to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen-and will continue that mission as the wing was recently selected as the Air Force Reserve Command's first F-35A Lightning II bed-down location and will transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35A.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780206
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-RJ363-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108136531
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT