    This Day in Army History: UN Offensive Operation Thunderbolt Begins-January 25th, 1951

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Show archive video clip to use on the History Museum's social media platforms commemorating the 70th Anniversary of Korean War.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780203
    VIRIN: 210113-A-A4411-0011
    PIN: 100034
    Filename: DOD_108136475
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, This Day in Army History: UN Offensive Operation Thunderbolt Begins-January 25th, 1951, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean War
    TRADOC
    US Army Center of Military History
    CMH
    Operation Thunderbolt
    This Day in Army History

